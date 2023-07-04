Samsung Electronics hires Nykaa's Sudipta Paul as marketing lead

Samsung Electronics has hired Sudipta Paul as marketing lead. Her responsibilities involve customer relationship management, marketing management, retail marketing, and digital strategy.
Paul was previously associated with Nykaa as the marketing communications manager. During her tenure, she worked on the reach and awareness for these brands.
She was also with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFL) for over 4 years. At ABFL, Paul planned and executed digital campaigns for e-commerce and produced trendy micro-campaigns.