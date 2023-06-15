Sandipan Bhattacharyya elevated to CCO, GREY South Asia

Sandipan Bhattacharyya, managing director (MD) and chief creative officer (CCO), GREY group India, has been elevated to the newly created role of Chief Creative Officer, GREY group, South Asia. In his new position, in addition to India, Bhattacharyya will also focus on strengthening GREY’s creative offering across Pakistan and Bangladesh and provide clients with exceptional creative output to drive business growth.

Commenting on the development, Nirvik Singh, global CCO and president International – Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Latam, said, “Under Sandi’s leadership, GREY India has launched some of the most iconic, award-winning campaigns in the last decade. His understanding of cultural nuances and leveraging these insights is superb. In his new role, he is well-positioned to create more ground-breaking, famously effective work for our clients across South Asia and can continue to push our borderless philosophy and build a culture that nurtures the best creative talent across the region.”

On his new role Bhattacharyya said, “Having worked closely with our creative stars across this region, I’m awed at the width and depth of hybrid talent that GREY has. Really excited to collaborate with them on ideas that will hopefully have a global footprint. We’ve always believed in ‘Borderless’ talent for our clients, and this gives me the opportunity to demonstrate it amply.”