SBI names Ravi Ranjan as Managing Director with effect from December 15

State Bank of India has appointed Ravi Ranjan as its managing director with effect from December 15, 2025, the country’s largest public sector lender stated in a regulatory filing on Monday. The appointment was notified by the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance through a government notification issued on December 15, as informed by the bank.

Ranjan, who was serving as a deputy managing director at SBI prior to the elevation, assumed charge on the same day. Under the notification issued in exercise of powers conferred by the State Bank of India Act, 1955, he will remain in office until his superannuation on September 30, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Following his appointment as managing director, Ranjan will be responsible for overseeing key portfolios including risk management, compliance and the Stressed Assets Resolution Group, according to the regulatory disclosure.

Before taking over as managing director, Ranjan served as deputy managing director for Global Markets for more than a year and had earlier headed the Corporate Accounts Group. He has also held several senior leadership roles within the bank, including chief general manager of SBI’s Chennai Circle, which oversees operations across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

His previous assignments include serving as president and chief operating officer at SBI Capital Markets in Mumbai and leading the retail network as general manager in Bengaluru. Ranjan has also undertaken overseas postings in Hong Kong, where he worked on debt syndications, and in Los Angeles, California.

A career banker, Ranjan joined State Bank of India as a probationary officer in 1991 and brings over three decades of experience across a wide range of banking and financial services functions.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 12:23 PM