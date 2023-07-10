comScore

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi hires Samera Khan as chief transformation officer

Samera Khan has worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2023
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has appointed Samera Khan to spearhead the agency's creative strategy and planning initiatives. She joins the agency as innovation consultant. Khan has over 17 years of experience. She has worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney. In her tenure in these companies she has closely worked Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands. Khan has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier's College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in interactive conceptualisation, digital marketing, UX/UI, consumer behaviour, and creative strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the onboarding Khan, Manish Bhatt, founder-firector of Scarecrow, said, "As Scarecrow seeks out new frontiers, we are always eager to onboard individuals who contribute to our eclectic mix. Samera Khan's glocal and cross-functional experience make her a valuable asset to our team. We consider her a crucial resource for cross-media strategy, branding, new business development, and exploring new avenues for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. We wish her all the best."

On her new role Khan said, "I am delighted to spearhead Scarecrow’s mission of expansion. The agency's innate understanding of human insights, culture, and technology serves as the perfect bedrock for the next step of innovation-led growth. The pre-existing organic juxtaposition of creative and strategy will help the company leapfrog into charted and uncharted horizons."


