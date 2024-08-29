            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • shaadi-coms-anupam-mittal-criticizes-starbucks-ceos-supercommute-40861

      Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal criticizes Starbucks CEO's supercommute

      Mittal questions Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's commitment to leadership, raising concerns over his 1600 km commute from Newport Beach to Seattle.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2024 11:06 AM
      Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal criticizes Starbucks CEO's supercommute
      Mittal expressed his concerns on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), questioning Niccol's leadership approach. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal has openly criticized Starbucks' newly appointed CEO, Brian Niccol's decision to commute 1600 km from Newport Beach, California, to Seattle three times a week. Niccol, who assumed the role after the departure of Laxman Narasimhan due to declining sales, will reportedly make the journey via a private jet.

      Mittal expressed his concerns on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), questioning Niccol's leadership approach. "What happened to leading by example?". he tweeted, suggesting that the Starbucks' CEO should consider relocating closer to the company's headquarters in Seattle rather than maintaining such a long-distance commute.

      This isn't the first time Mittal has taken a jibe at Starbucks. Earlier this month, he criticized the coffee giant for straying from its core identity, arguing that it had become more of a dessert store than a coffee shop. He warned that unless Starbucks returns to its roots or reinvents the purpose, its value could continue to decline.

      Niccol's new position comes with a substantial compensation package, including a 1.6 million annual salary and a potential cash bonus ranging from $3.6 million to $7.2 million, depending on the company's performance. Mittal's comments highlight the growing scrutiny over how Niccol's leadership will impact Starbucks' future directions.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 29, 2024 11:06 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      “Moneycontrol transforming into advanced fintech player, Firstpost now a global news destination from India” says Mukesh Ambani

      “Moneycontrol transforming into advanced fintech player, Firstpost now a global news destination from India” says Mukesh Ambani

      Brand Makers

      Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, 21, tops Hurun India Rich list as youngest entrepreneur

      Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, 21, tops Hurun India Rich list as youngest entrepreneur

      Brand Makers

      Swiggy onboards ex-Flipkart SVP Amitesh Jha as CEO- Swiggy Instamart

      Swiggy onboards ex-Flipkart SVP Amitesh Jha as CEO- Swiggy Instamart

      Brand Makers

      Mansi Khanna appointed COO of Dr. Reddy's-Nestlé Health Science joint venture

      Mansi Khanna appointed COO of Dr. Reddy's-Nestlé Health Science joint venture

      Brand Makers

      Who is Alice Walton - The world's richest woman?

      Who is Alice Walton - The world's richest woman?

      Brand Makers

      ‘Not worried of Shein entering Indian market’, says CEO of Brand Studio Lifestyle

      ‘Not worried of Shein entering Indian market’, says CEO of Brand Studio Lifestyle

      Brand Makers

      Mimi Deb appointed as COO, Madison Media Plus

      Mimi Deb appointed as COO, Madison Media Plus