Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal criticizes Starbucks CEO's supercommute

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal has openly criticized Starbucks' newly appointed CEO, Brian Niccol's decision to commute 1600 km from Newport Beach, California, to Seattle three times a week. Niccol, who assumed the role after the departure of Laxman Narasimhan due to declining sales, will reportedly make the journey via a private jet.
Mittal expressed his concerns on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), questioning Niccol's leadership approach. "What happened to leading by example?". he tweeted, suggesting that the Starbucks' CEO should consider relocating closer to the company's headquarters in Seattle rather than maintaining such a long-distance commute.
This isn't the first time Mittal has taken a jibe at Starbucks. Earlier this month, he criticized the coffee giant for straying from its core identity, arguing that it had become more of a dessert store than a coffee shop. He warned that unless Starbucks returns to its roots or reinvents the purpose, its value could continue to decline.
Niccol's new position comes with a substantial compensation package, including a 1.6 million annual salary and a potential cash bonus ranging from $3.6 million to $7.2 million, depending on the company's performance. Mittal's comments highlight the growing scrutiny over how Niccol's leadership will impact Starbucks' future directions.