Shapoorji Mistry named Chairman Emeritus at Afcons

Afcons Infrastructure Limited, a flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, announced that the Board of Directors elevated existing chairman Shapoorji Mistry as chairman - emeritus, and Krishnamurthy Subramanian as executive chairman, while Pallon S Mistry was inducted to the Board of Afcons.

Shapoorji, who served on the Board of Afcons for more than 25 years, including over 13 years as its chairman, will now move into the new role of chairman emeritus, a non-board position, which will allow him to continue providing guidance, mentorship, and support to the Board and the management of Afcons as and when necessary.

The Board acknowledged Shapoorji's pivotal role played in Afcons growth trajectory between FY2012 and FY2025, wherein turnover grew nearly fivefold to Rs 13,023 crore, EBITDA rose at a CAGR of over 14.5 percent, and the order book expanded more than five fold to Rs 36,869 cr.

Pallon will now represent the next generation of Shapoorji Pallonji family, to the Board of Afcons Infrastructure. His close engagement with the Board will strengthen the alignment of Afcons’ long-term growth with the vision of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Subramanian, current executive vice chairman of Afcons, is elevated as the executive chairman of Afcons.