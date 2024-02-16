comScore

Sintex announces associate sponsorship deal with Women's Premier League

Sintex joins Women's Premier League as associate sponsor for four years, aligning with their brand values and promoting women's empowerment in cricket.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 8:45 PM
IPL is one of the world’s largest entertainment formats and Women's Premier League is an extension of the same. (Representative Image: Pickled Stardust via Unsplash)

Liquid storage solution manufacturer Sintex has announced its multi-year association as an associate sponsor of the Women's Premier League (WPL). This partnership is for four years.

This sponsorship aligns with Sintex’s brand motto of ‘Step ahead of the crease, take charge and play on the front foot’ and WPL’s spirit of leading the charge and playing fearlessly.

"We are excited to come on board as the Associate Partner for the WPL. At Sintex, we hold dear the values of empowerment, equality, and celebrating excellence. Sponsoring the WPL is natural extension of these values, which is why we are backing women's cricket in India,’ said Ashish Prasad, CEO, Sintex by Welspun.

“As we reinvigorate the iconic brand Sintex, we believe this association will further deepen our relationships with millions of families across India, who live and love Cricket. It’s our way to encourage and empower women across all fields to step ahead of the crease, take charge and WPL provides a superb platform to live this idea nicely. Sintex wishes all the cricket lovers and players, the very best for this sporting season and beyond,” added Prasad.    

 


First Published on Feb 16, 2024 8:45 PM

