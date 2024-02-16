Sintex announces associate sponsorship deal with Women's Premier League

Liquid storage solution manufacturer Sintex has announced its multi-year association as an associate sponsor of the Women's Premier League (WPL). This partnership is for four years.

This sponsorship aligns with Sintex’s brand motto of ‘Step ahead of the crease, take charge and play on the front foot’ and WPL’s spirit of leading the charge and playing fearlessly.

"We are excited to come on board as the Associate Partner for the WPL. At Sintex, we hold dear the values of empowerment, equality, and celebrating excellence. Sponsoring the WPL is natural extension of these values, which is why we are backing women's cricket in India,’ said Ashish Prasad, CEO, Sintex by Welspun.