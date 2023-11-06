Sleepwell promotes Ajay Pandey as vice president - marketing

Ajay Pandey, who led Sleepwell, as head of media has been promoted to the position of vice president - marketing.
Pandey started his career as a sales trainer at NIPM - pharma management. His innings at Sleepwell began in 2013 as a management trainee.
In October, Sleepwell released its new ‘Did you sleep well?’ campaign, where its chief executive officer, Nilesh Mazumdar stated, “From an era when many Indians prided themselves on minimal sleep—boasting about doing with only four or five hours a night — we are now witnessing a shift towards an awareness of the crucial role that good quality sleep plays in our lives.”
Sleepwell, whose parent company is the Sheela Group also owns Feather Foam, Starlite, Furniture Cushioning, Deluxe grade foams, trade brands, pure grade foams etc.