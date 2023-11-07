comScore

Smita Salgaonkar moves on from Media.Monks to join Google Cloud

Smita Salgaonkar was the country manager - data and digital media at Media.Monks.

By  Storyboard18Nov 7, 2023 1:51 PM
Smita Salgaonkar moves on from Media.Monks to join Google Cloud
Smita Salgaonkar started her career at People Interactive, and went on to work across Vserv.mobi, HDmessaging and Omnicom Media Group.

Smita Salgaonkar, who led Media.Monks as country manager - data and digital media, has joined Google Cloud.

Taking to LinkedIn, she wrote, “At Media.Monks, I worked shoulder to shoulder with knights, legends and rocketship builders. Sir Martin Sorrell, Christopher Martin and Kenny Griffiths provided industry-shaping leadership, guidance and support.”

The post also read, “At Google Cloud, I am chartered with driving marketing technology, its applications in customer centricity and its impact on profitability and business outcomes.”

Salgaonkar started her career at People Interactive, and went on to work across Vserv.mobi, HDmessaging and Omnicom Media Group.


First Published on Nov 7, 2023 1:51 PM

