Social Beat appoints Ashish Tambe as national creative director

Social Beat, a digital growth partner has announced the appointment of Ashish Tambe as national creative director. Tambe was previously with FCB Kinnect and has delivered several award-winning campaigns, including at Cannes, Clios and the One Show.

A microbiologist by qualification, he was enroute to making a German laboratory his home when the world of stories, ideas, and brand strategies beckoned. Joining as the first creative resource, he went on to help build one of the well-known digital agencies in the country. He has experience in crafting pathbreaking creative strategies, campaigns and uplifting brand stories for many brands over the last ten years, stated the agency.

Speaking on his appointment, Suneil Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat said, “I am delighted to welcome Ashish Tambe to Social Beat, and look forward to creating effective as well as award winning digital campaigns with him and the team. Ashish’s extensive experience and proven track record of success will add to our proven capability to drive business outcomes and win awards in the process.”