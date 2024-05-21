            

      Social Beat appoints Ashish Tambe as national creative director

      Previously, Ashish Tambe was the executive creative director at FCB Kinnect.

      By  Storyboard18May 21, 2024 11:37 AM
      Social Beat appoints Ashish Tambe as national creative director
      A microbiologist by qualification, he was enroute to making a German laboratory his home when the world of stories, ideas, and brand strategies beckoned. Joining as the first creative resource, he went on to help build one of the well-known digital agencies in the country. He has experience in crafting pathbreaking creative strategies, campaigns and uplifting brand stories for many brands over the last ten years, stated the agency.

      Social Beat, a digital growth partner has announced the appointment of Ashish Tambe as national creative director. Tambe was previously with FCB Kinnect and has delivered several award-winning campaigns, including at Cannes, Clios and the One Show.

      A microbiologist by qualification, he was enroute to making a German laboratory his home when the world of stories, ideas, and brand strategies beckoned. Joining as the first creative resource, he went on to help build one of the well-known digital agencies in the country. He has experience in crafting pathbreaking creative strategies, campaigns and uplifting brand stories for many brands over the last ten years, stated the agency.

      Speaking on his appointment, Suneil Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat said, “I am delighted to welcome Ashish Tambe to Social Beat, and look forward to creating effective as well as award winning digital campaigns with him and the team. Ashish’s extensive experience and proven track record of success will add to our proven capability to drive business outcomes and win awards in the process.”

      Commenting on his appointment, Tambe said, “I am eager to contribute to the growth of Social Beat with cutting edge creativity that will enable Clients to grow their business. Social Beat has been a pioneer in digital marketing, and has had several remarkable achievements to their name, and I am thrilled to be joining the team and growing along with them.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 21, 2024 11:37 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Brand Makers

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Brand Makers

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Brand Makers

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce