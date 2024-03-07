Social Panga appoints Ruksheen Palia as vice president - business and strategy

Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency has appointed Ruksheen Palia as vice president, business and strategy to strengthen its Mumbai operations.

Palia who holds over 12 years of industry experience joins the team from VMLY&R India, where she served as the business lead for various accounts, one of her key accounts being Unilever.

Over the years Palia has worked extensively in the digital industry, strengthening her abilities in managing Indian companies across various media channels.

Her new role at Social Panga involves leading the agency’s growth initiatives, developing strategic plans, and fostering innovations for Mumbai hide out. Additionally, she will oversee the development of comprehensive business strategies and identify new market opportunities.

Gaurav Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “We are delighted to welcome Ruksheen on board as our Vice President of Business and Strategy. Welcoming her reflects our commitment to progress, embracing strategic leadership and innovation as we navigate the path ahead with dedication and excellence. With her wealth of experience and leadership, we are confident that she will bring fresh perspectives and drive our agency to new heights.”

Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga added, “With Ruksheen joining us, we are going to further capitalize on opportunities offered by Mumbai. Her appointment will undoubtedly boost Panga's ongoing success and growth, fueling our long-term vision and commitment to a new-age thoughts & ideas. This is step closer to develop our integrated creative solutions for brands with focus on business goals.”