Sociowash onbords Amisha Gulati as business head

Amisha Gulati's role includes client relationship management, championing award-winning campaigns, P&L management and fostering a collaborative culture within the organization.

By  Storyboard18Nov 24, 2023 3:09 PM
Amisha Gulati's core objective will be to elevate the agency to one of the top integrated advertising agencies in India.

Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has appointed Amisha Gulati as its new business head to lead Mumbai operations.

Gulati previously made contributions to the growth of agencies such as Schbang and Glitch, as well as the streaming platform ZEE5.

In her role as business head at Sociowash, Gulati will report directly to the co-founders, Pranav Agarwal and Raghav Bagai. Her core objective will be to elevate the agency to one of the top integrated advertising agencies in India. Her role includes client relationship management, championing award-winning campaigns, P&L management and fostering a collaborative culture within the organization.

Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash commented on the appointment, "We are strengthening our core team to align with the company’s goal of global expansion. We are thrilled to welcome Amisha to our team of creative and energetic individuals. With her extensive experience and proven track record, we are confident that Amisha will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of Sociowash Mumbai."

Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash said, “Amisha’s success and leadership in previous roles underscores her ability to drive growth and innovation within the agency. Her strategic vision and industry insights will undoubtedly elevate our innovative solutions. We're excited about the positive impact she will bring to the team and look forward to achieving new milestones together.”

On her appointment, Gulati said, "As Business Head of Mumbai, I plan to grow the business manifold while building campaigns that the team and clients will be proud of. Consistently achieving creative excellence while transforming business will be my main goal, which ties in with Sociowash’s mission to “Add Value”. We have some very talented people with lots of enthusiasm and passion and I intend to fuel that passion in the right direction."


First Published on Nov 24, 2023 3:09 PM

