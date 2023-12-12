Stellantis elevates Aditya Jairaj as chief executive officer and managing director

Stellantis India announced the appointment of Aditya Jairaj as chief executive officer and managing director with effect from Jan 01, 2024. Jairaj currently deputy managing director, Stellantis India and head – Jeep India, will succeed Roland Bouchara, who will be assigned to another function in Europe after six and a half years of leading Stellantis in India.

Since his appointment as the CEO and MD in 2021, Bouchara has led Stellantis India's expansion, playing a role in establishing a foundation for Citroën and Jeep. Prior to 2021, Bouchara launched Citroën brand in India and led the operations in his capacity as senior vice president of sales and marketing for the brand.

“We express our gratitude to Roland for his leadership and pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of Stellantis in India during its formative years. As we bid farewell to Roland, we extend a warm welcome to Aditya as he takes on a new role. Our unwavering focus is on the future, and we are confident that this transition will usher in new opportunities for growth and innovation for Stellantis India,” said Ashwani Muppasani, COO - Stellantis India & Asia Pacific.

“Throughout my journey at Stellantis India, I've been privileged to witness the dedication and passion of our incredible teams, driving innovation and shaping the future of mobility. Reflecting on my journey of over 6 and a half years with Stellantis India, I have led multi-function operations across commercial, industrial and product planning.”

“As I step away, I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this extraordinary company and I'm excited to see Stellantis India continue its path toward a bold and dynamic future,” said Bouchara, outgoing CEO & MD, Stellantis India.