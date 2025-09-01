'Stop glamourising poverty': Shantanu Deshpande's hard-hitting advice for founders

Bombay Shaving Company Founder and CEO Shantanu Deshpande has delivered a pointed message to India's startup community: "Stop glamourising poverty in the name of frugality."

Deshpande criticized the trend of entrepreneurs portraying extreme financial sacrifices as a badge of honour.

Statements like "I've never been on zero salary for two years," or "I haven't even claimed reimbursements" are, according to him, counterproductive and send the wrong signal to stakeholders.

"This sacrificial narrative serves negative purpose," he wrote. "Investors, employees, other partners - everyone prefers to work with founders who are resourceful, not drained."

Drawing on a high-profile example, Deshpande pointed to Reliance CMD Mukesh Ambani as an embodiment of balance. "Ambani is the most frugal, hardest negotiator in town and India's richest man, both," he said.