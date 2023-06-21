Storyboard18 at Cannes Lions: Vidhya Srinivasan of Google on how technology is upending advertising

Delshad Irani, editor of Storyboard18, conducts an interview with Vidhya Srinivasan, vice president and general manager of advertising at Google, focusing on the impact of AI as a productivity tool for marketers. Srinivasan highlights the growing complexity of consumers' purchasing decisions, with an abundance of touchpoints and extensive research shaping their journeys. This complexity makes it increasingly difficult for advertisers to predict and influence consumer behavior. The proliferation of formats, including various images and videos, further compounds the challenge, as customization becomes essential.

Srinivasan emphasizes that as consumers lead more digitally oriented lives, privacy concerns have intensified. In this intricate landscape, she asserts that leveraging AI is crucial for marketers. Rather than perceiving AI as a threat, Srinivasan sees it as a valuable ally, empowering marketers to excel in their roles.

The measurement of marketing efforts and their alignment with business outcomes is a critical focus for advertisers. Srinivasan suggests a shift in approach, with marketers defining key objectives while relying on AI to handle the implementation. This includes deploying campaigns, selecting target audiences, and determining appropriate formats. By leveraging AI in this manner, marketers can streamline their workflows and focus on strategic decision-making. Srinivasan also points out that AI can enhance creativity by providing valuable insights and best practices, serving as a starting point rather than mechanizing the entire creative process.

While AI does raise the baseline for creative output, Srinivasan firmly believes that creativity remains a human endeavor, particularly in terms of differentiating brands. She acknowledges the potential of generative AI and prompt engineering to aid marketers in achieving their objectives, but underscores the importance of human ingenuity in delivering unique and compelling brand experiences.

Reflecting on the 70th edition of the Cannes Lions festival, Srinivasan observes a shift in mindset among industry professionals. Previously, there was skepticism surrounding AI, with many considering it to be hype or waiting for early adopters to lead the way. However, there has been a notable transformation in attitudes, with more individuals now actively seeking ways to harness the power of AI in their marketing strategies.

In summary, Srinivasan's insights underscore the transformative impact of AI as a productivity tool for marketers. The increasing complexity of consumer behavior, evolving formats, and privacy concerns necessitate the adoption of AI to navigate these challenges effectively. By embracing AI as a partner, marketers can optimize their campaigns, leverage valuable insights, and ultimately enhance their creative outputs to deliver compelling brand experiences. The industry's shifting mindset towards AI signifies a growing recognition of its value and potential in shaping the future of advertising and marketing.

Watch out for the full conversation on CNBC-TV18.