SuperYou raises ₹63 Cr in series B to expand functional nutrition portfolio

SuperYou, a snacking and functional nutrition brand co-founded by actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, has secured ₹63 crore in a Series B funding round to fuel product innovation and accelerate its expansion across India.

The funding round was jointly led by V3 Ventures and existing investor Rainmatter, with participation from GCCF. The company said it has scaled rapidly over the past year and has reached an annual recurring revenue run-rate of approximately ₹200 crore as of December 2025, driven by strong demand for its protein-focused, taste-led offerings.

SuperYou plans to use the fresh capital to step up research and development, launch new products, and move into adjacent categories across food and nutritional supplements. The brand also aims to strengthen its distribution footprint nationwide, expanding its presence across both online platforms and offline retail channels.

Also read: Media jobs rebound in H2 2025 as hiring outlook rises to 1.2%

Currently, SuperYou’s product lineup includes protein wafers, multigrain chips, snack minis and fermented yeast protein powders. The company said it intends to create new consumption occasions while continuing to focus on “better-for-you” formats that combine functional benefits with familiar flavours.

Commenting on the investment, Arjun Vaidya, co-founder of V3 Ventures, said the brand has managed to stand out in India’s crowded FMCG and nutrition space by putting taste at the forefront while delivering clear nutritional value, helping it scale rapidly in a short span of time.

Rainmatter Health said it has maintained confidence in SuperYou since its initial investment and decided to back the company again after seeing its progress in building a differentiated functional nutrition brand.

Also read: Foxconn scales up Bengaluru factory with 30,000 hires in under a year

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou, said the latest funding would help the company move faster on innovation, sharpen its R&D capabilities and build entirely new product categories tailored to Indian consumers. He added that the brand’s goal remains to make healthy living simple and enjoyable.

Ranveer Singh, also a co-founder, described SuperYou as a broader movement aimed at making protein and functional nutrition more accessible and appealing in everyday diets, noting that the company plans to broaden its reach through both snackable formats and supplements.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 1:25 PM