Tay Guan Hin takes reins as The One Club APAC regional director

Tay Guan Hin, a prominent figure in the global creative industry, has taken over a new role as the APAC Regional Director for awards, programs, and partnerships at The One Club.
Guan Hin's departure from BBDO Singapore, where he served as Creative Chairman and led the BBDO Asia Creative Council, marks the beginning of a new chapter focused on expanding the club's presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
In this newly-created role, Guan Hin will be responsible for strengthening The One Club's portfolio across awards, programming, and partnerships, with a particular focus on growing the ONE Asia Creative Awards. His mandate will involve fostering a thriving creative community in the region by collaborating with agencies, brands, production companies, creative associations, educational institutions, and media organizations.
Guan Hin's extensive experience spans over two decades in the creative industry. He is the founder of TGH Collective, an independent boutique agency, and has held senior roles at top agencies, including Wunderman Thompson, Grey, Leo Burnett, and Saatchi & Saatchi. His portfolio includes work for globally recognized clients such as Visa, Unilever, Audi, HSBC, Nestle, Shell, Abbott Nutrition, and Johnson & Johnson.
Guan Hin is also the author of the best-selling Penguin book "COLLIDE", which was presented at TedX conferences. He has also served as President of Asia Professional Speakers, and currently sits on The One Club's International Board of Directors.
In addition to working on ONE Asia, Guan Hin will also promote The One Club's leading global awards: The ONE Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC competition and scholarships, TDC Ascenders, Young Ones Student Awards, Young Guns, Next Creative Leaders, and ONE Screen Short Film Festival.
Guan Hin will find base in Singapore, work directly with the The One Club-APAC team in Shanghai, and report to Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.