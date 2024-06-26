The Coca‑Cola Company’s Arnab Roy to take over as president of the Coca‑Cola global category

The Coca‑Cola Company's Arnab Roy has been named president of the Coca‑Cola global category. Roy is a Coca‑Cola veteran who joined the company in 2001 and has most recently served as vice president of marketing for the India & Southwest Asia operating unit.

In his new role, Roy will be based in Coke's global HQ Atlanta. He will succeed Selman Careaga, who began a new role June 1 as president of the company’s ASEAN & South Pacific operating unit. Roy will begin his new role on September 1, reporting to Manolo Arroyo, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer.

“Arnab comes to this new role with a strong track record in building teams and leading marketers across multiple geographies and cultures,” Arroyo said. “He has driven results throughout his career, especially in his most recent role in India.”

As the head of marketing for the India and Southwest Asia operating unit since 2021, Roy helped drive consistent double-digit growth for the overall business and consolidated share leadership in the sparkling and juice categories. Roy also helped drive the company’s overall marketing transformation, in close partnership with WPP OpenX.

Roy served as Global Vice President for Trademark Coca‑Cola from 2018 to 2020, where he delivered plans to accelerate the growth of Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar across the company’s Top 40 markets.

Prior to that, Roy was Senior Director, Sparkling Beverages, for the former ASEAN business unit from 2014 to 2018. He led the sparkling business across more than a dozen countries, including Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

As Director of Global Sports and Entertainment from 2010 to 2014, Roy led the integrated marketing program for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Roy joined the company in 2001 as a management trainee. Over the subsequent decade, Roy held multiple roles across sales, brand marketing, media and innovation in India. He led the launch of Minute Maid, the expansion of Maaza and led the revival of the Coca‑Cola brand in the country.