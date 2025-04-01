The House of Abhinandan Lodha appoints Saurabh Jain as new CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL) has appointed Saurabh Jain as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing extensive experience in personal care, home care, food, wellness, and healthcare across Indian and global markets, Jain is set to lead HOABL’s brand-building and digital transformation efforts.
Jain announced the move through a LinkedIn post, which shows that the appointment is effective from February 2025.
Expressing excitement about the new role, Jain stated on LinkedIn, “After an incredible journey across multiple industries, I am thrilled to join HOABL—India’s pioneering brand redefining land ownership. I look forward to leveraging my passion for consumer-first marketing and collaborating with the exceptional talent at HOABL to shape the future of marketing in this space.”
Prior to this, Jain has served as the CMO of Zydus Wellness. He has also worked with Reckitt for over 11 years as Global Brand Marketing Director – Pest Control, Po1 Head – Veet DvM and Head DvM Po1 Veet & Personal Care India (2015), among other roles.