            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • the-house-of-abhinandan-lodha-appoints-saurabh-jain-as-new-cmo-60958

The House of Abhinandan Lodha appoints Saurabh Jain as new CMO

Prior to this, Jain has served as the CMO of Zydus Wellness.

By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2025 10:12 AM
The House of Abhinandan Lodha appoints Saurabh Jain as new CMO
Jain is set to lead HOABL’s brand-building and digital transformation efforts.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOABL) has appointed Saurabh Jain as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Bringing extensive experience in personal care, home care, food, wellness, and healthcare across Indian and global markets, Jain is set to lead HOABL’s brand-building and digital transformation efforts.

Jain announced the move through a LinkedIn post, which shows that the appointment is effective from February 2025.

Expressing excitement about the new role, Jain stated on LinkedIn, “After an incredible journey across multiple industries, I am thrilled to join HOABL—India’s pioneering brand redefining land ownership. I look forward to leveraging my passion for consumer-first marketing and collaborating with the exceptional talent at HOABL to shape the future of marketing in this space.”

Prior to this, Jain has served as the CMO of Zydus Wellness. He has also worked with Reckitt for over 11 years as Global Brand Marketing Director – Pest Control, Po1 Head – Veet DvM and Head DvM Po1 Veet & Personal Care India (2015), among other roles.


Tags
First Published on Apr 1, 2025 10:12 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Ranveer Allahbadia returns with a new podcast after India's Got Latent row, netizens pour support

Ranveer Allahbadia returns with a new podcast after India's Got Latent row, netizens pour support

Brand Makers

Yahoo appoints former Paramount Executive Josh Line as CMO

Yahoo appoints former Paramount Executive Josh Line as CMO

Brand Makers

Leo Puri steps down from Tata Sons Board, weeks after leaving HUL

Leo Puri steps down from Tata Sons Board, weeks after leaving HUL

Brand Makers

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as CEO & MD

Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as CEO & MD

Brand Makers

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan stresses on diversity even as global corporates downplay

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan stresses on diversity even as global corporates downplay

Brand Makers

PepsiCo's CEO says 'consumer maverick' mindset drives success amid Cola Wars

PepsiCo's CEO says 'consumer maverick' mindset drives success amid Cola Wars

Brand Makers

WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds

WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds