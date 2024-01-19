Third Wave Coffee and Ironhill India join forces to introduce a new blend for coffee and beer lovers

Third Wave Coffee and Ironhill India have joined forces to bring a new blend for coffee and beer enthusiasts. The stout has notes of robust coffee on the nose and palate along with hints of dark chocolate and vanilla. Infused with nitro, this smooth ale, has a creamy head and a semi dry finish.

Currently available in Ironhill Bangalore and later in Hyderabad, the collaboration stems from a mutual understanding that the diverse palate of the beer enthusiasts deserves a unique blend that combines the rich flavors of premium coffee with the craftsmanship of artisanal beer.

Teja Chekuri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ironhill India expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, said, "At Ironhill, we have always strived to push boundaries and create unique offerings for our customers. Teaming up with Third Wave allows us to delve into uncharted territories, introducing a blend of flavors that hasn't been explored before. We are confident that this collaboration will resonate with our patrons who appreciate quality and innovation."

Anirudh Sharma, Co-founder, Third Wave Coffee said, "Our collaboration with Ironhill represents a convergence of passion and craftsmanship. We set out to create a beverage that transcends boundaries, offering patrons an unparalleled sensory journey. The result is a stout that marries the boldness of quality coffee with the artistry of craft beer, delivering a truly exceptional drinking experience."