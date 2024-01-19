comScore

Brand Makers

Third Wave Coffee and Ironhill India join forces to introduce a new blend for coffee and beer lovers

The collaboration stems from a mutual understanding that the diverse palate of the beer enthusiasts deserves a unique blend that combines the rich flavors of premium coffee with the craftsmanship of artisanal beer.

By  Storyboard18Jan 19, 2024 11:23 AM
Third Wave Coffee and Ironhill India join forces to introduce a new blend for coffee and beer lovers
Anirudh Sharma, Co-founder, Third Wave Coffee (left) and Teja Chekuri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ironhill India (right)

Third Wave Coffee and Ironhill India have joined forces to bring a new blend for coffee and beer enthusiasts. The stout has notes of robust coffee on the nose and palate along with hints of dark chocolate and vanilla. Infused with nitro, this smooth ale, has a creamy head and a semi dry finish.

Currently available in Ironhill Bangalore and later in Hyderabad, the collaboration stems from a mutual understanding that the diverse palate of the beer enthusiasts deserves a unique blend that combines the rich flavors of premium coffee with the craftsmanship of artisanal beer.

Teja Chekuri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ironhill India expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, said, "At Ironhill, we have always strived to push boundaries and create unique offerings for our customers. Teaming up with Third Wave allows us to delve into uncharted territories, introducing a blend of flavors that hasn't been explored before. We are confident that this collaboration will resonate with our patrons who appreciate quality and innovation."

Anirudh Sharma, Co-founder, Third Wave Coffee said, "Our collaboration with Ironhill represents a convergence of passion and craftsmanship. We set out to create a beverage that transcends boundaries, offering patrons an unparalleled sensory journey. The result is a stout that marries the boldness of quality coffee with the artistry of craft beer, delivering a truly exceptional drinking experience."

Both Ironhill and Third Wave share a commitment to sourcing the finest ingredients, a dedication to craftsmanship, and a passion for delivering memorable experiences. The result is a menu that boasts a curated selection of coffee-infused beers, each crafted with precision to offer a delightful and distinctive taste.


Tags
First Published on Jan 19, 2024 11:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

I’m a raging India bull: Sir Martin Sorrell

I’m a raging India bull: Sir Martin Sorrell

Brand Makers

Sheryl Sandberg to resign from Meta board

Sheryl Sandberg to resign from Meta board

Brand Makers

PepsiCo India makes Jagrut Kotecha the company's new CEO; Ahmed ElSheikh moves to global role

PepsiCo India makes Jagrut Kotecha the company's new CEO; Ahmed ElSheikh moves to global role

Brand Makers

Narendra Modi has done a superb job for brand India: Sir Martin Sorrell

Narendra Modi has done a superb job for brand India: Sir Martin Sorrell

Brand Makers

VML onboards Harsh Shah as managing partner

VML onboards Harsh Shah as managing partner

Brand Makers

Orion onboards Palak Tiwari as brand ambassador for its salty product line Turtle Chips

Orion onboards Palak Tiwari as brand ambassador for its salty product line Turtle Chips

Brand Makers

Sunil Gupta joins Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer

Sunil Gupta joins Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer