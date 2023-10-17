comScore

Tim Cook on why Apple launches new iPhones every year

Addressing Apple's environmental initiatives, Cook shared that Apple’s aim is to be copied in this regard.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 10:26 AM
Apple's iPhone 15 smartphone line-up is now on sale in India and other countries. The premium smartphone line-up was showcased at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12. (Image via Twitter - @appleinsider)

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook thinks having an iPhone every year for those people that want it is a great thing. Speaking to brut, Cook underscored that customers can trade in their iPhones, thereby reinstating the company's commitment to sustainability.

He told Brut, “What we do is we allow people to trade in their phone, and so then we resell that phone if it is still working. And if it's not working, we've got ways of disassembling it and taking the materials to make a new iPhone out of it.”

Addressing Apple's environmental initiatives, Cook shared that Apple’s aim is to be copied in this regard. Cook shared insights into the future of iPhones. "I think it'll be carbon neutral and it will be way ahead of where it currently is," he said while discussing potential changes in the next 20-30 years.

Apple's iPhone 15 smartphone line-up is now on sale in India and other countries. The premium smartphone line-up was showcased at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12.


First Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:26 AM

