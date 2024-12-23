Titan appoints Naveen Dadlani as Head of Integrated Retail Services Group

ADVERTISEMENT
Titan Company has appointed Naveen Dadlani as the new Head of its Integrated Retail Services Group (IRSG), effective immediately. He takes over the role from Palani Kumar, who has superannuated but will continue in the position until March 31, 2025, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities.
Naveen Dadlani, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in lifestyle retail and real estate consultancies, brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Manipal Institute of Technology and has a proven track record in managing various aspects of retail and real estate operations. His extensive experience spans project management, planning and scheduling, cost management, design management, contract administration, and quality management.
Throughout his career, Dadlani has been instrumental in driving store expansion initiatives, overseeing key functions such as property acquisition, store design and development, non-merchandise procurement, and facility management. He has also been responsible for negotiating contracts and conducting site inspections and quality assessments, ensuring that Titan’s retail operations maintain high standards.
In his new role, Dadlani will oversee the Integrated Retail Services Group, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company’s retail strategy and supporting its growth trajectory. His appointment marks a significant step for Titan Company as it continues to strengthen its leadership team in the retail sector.
Palani Kumar, the outgoing head of IRSG, will remain with Titan until the end of March 2025 to ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities, with the company emphasizing the importance of a smooth leadership transition during this period.