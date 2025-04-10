TV Today’s Group CTO Piyush Gupta to step down

ADVERTISEMENT
TV Today Network has announced that Piyush Gupta, the Group Chief Technology Officer, will officially step down from his role at the close of business on April 15, 2025. The development follows his resignation submitted earlier this year on January 16, 2025, as he moves on to pursue new professional opportunities.
Gupta leaves behind an impressive legacy, having served as Group CTO at TV Today since January 2015. Over the past decade, he has been instrumental in driving the company’s technology transformation and operational efficiency, cementing its reputation as one of India’s leading broadcasting networks.
Prior to his tenure at TV Today, Gupta spent 15 years at Network18 Media & Investments Limited, where he played a pivotal role in launching several iconic television channels, including CNBC TV18 and CNN IBN. His work in building the technology backbone for these channels marked a transformative era for Indian television.
Starting his career at Television18 India and later contributing his expertise as a senior engineer at NDTV, Gupta has consistently demonstrated deep technical acumen and visionary leadership in the media tech space. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Delhi University.