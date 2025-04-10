            

TV Today’s Group CTO Piyush Gupta to step down

Prior to his tenure at TV Today, Gupta spent 15 years at Network18 Media & Investments Limited, where he played a pivotal role in launching several iconic television channels, including CNBC TV18 and CNN IBN.

Gupta leaves behind an impressive legacy, having served as Group CTO at TV Today since January 2015.

TV Today Network has announced that Piyush Gupta, the Group Chief Technology Officer, will officially step down from his role at the close of business on April 15, 2025. The development follows his resignation submitted earlier this year on January 16, 2025, as he moves on to pursue new professional opportunities.

Starting his career at Television18 India and later contributing his expertise as a senior engineer at NDTV, Gupta has consistently demonstrated deep technical acumen and visionary leadership in the media tech space. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Delhi University.


