Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi explores India's EV Landscape, travels in Bajaj's EV rickshaw

Dara Khosrowshahi, the global CEO of Uber, recently experienced India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem with a ride on a Bajaj Auto's RE ETEC, accompanied by Samardeep Subandh, President of Uber's intra-city business. The event highlighted Uber's interest in exploring sustainable transportation solutions.

Khosrowshahi's first ride on an eV 3-wheeler provided insight into India's evolving electric transportation landscape. The visit encompassed various aspects of the EV ecosystem, including battery swaps, electric two and three-wheelers, and electric buses, showcasing India's commitment to green mobility.

Uber's engagement with India's electric vehicle sector demonstrates its recognition of the importance of environmentally friendly transportation solutions. As cities worldwide face challenges related to congestion and pollution, the exploration of electric mobility reflects Uber's commitment to addressing these issues.

Electric vehicles offer a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient mode of travel. Uber's involvement in promoting e-mobility aligns with broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

Speaking about this occasion, Dara Khosrowshahi expressed excitement about exploring India's growing EV ecosystem, which encompasses battery swaps, electric two and three-wheelers, and electric buses. “Fun to take out an electric auto for a spin!” He added.