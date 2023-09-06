Understanding a market is not possible by sitting in air-conditioned rooms in Bombay: Ogilvy’s Piyush Pandey

In a chat with CNBC-TV18, Piyush Pandey, executive chairman of Ogilvy India, talked about the Bharat opportunity, “The exposure is increasing. The ability to buy largely because of digital is increasing. That part of India which wasn’t exposed is now being exposed,” he said.

While addressing what companies and brands can do differently, Pandey said, “Reaching out is a matter of availability and affordability. In terms of advertising and communication, it would be stupid to do two kinds of communication. For years I have been involved with Fevicol, we never did two kinds of advertising.”

Talking about the advertising strategy for Bharat, and reiterating that every city is a microcosm of India itself, Pandey said, “One tier is always overlapping. If I go to Jaipur, there will be many Jaipurs. Similarly, if I go to Bombay, there will be many Bombays. So, what you largely do for a tier 2 is applicable to Bombay’s tier 2. The tier 2 exposure may differ but the mentality doesn’t.”