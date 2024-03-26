comScore            

      Veteran journalist Shantanu Guha Ray passes away

      During his 25 year stint, Shantanu Guha Ray won Ramnath Goenka award, Laadli award and WASH award for his reportage in the fields of cricket, cervical cancer and water-related issues.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2024 12:10 PM
      An alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and The Wharton School, Ray was known for his investigation on the 2011 coal scam and the irregularities in the deal between the Airports Authority of India and the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited for lease of land.

      Shantanu Guha Ray, a veteran journalist who was a regular contributor to NDTV, passed away. An award-winning jounalist, Ray wrote extensively across business, sports and human interest, during his 25-year long career. Ray had won Ramnath Goenka award and he had also been honoured with Laadli award for his reportage on cervical cancer deaths in India. He also received the WASH award for his work on water-related issues. Ray was working as Asia Editor with Central European News.

      First Published on Mar 26, 2024 12:10 PM

