Veteran journalist Shantanu Guha Ray passes away

Shantanu Guha Ray, a veteran journalist who was a regular contributor to NDTV, passed away. An award-winning jounalist, Ray wrote extensively across business, sports and human interest, during his 25-year long career. Ray had won Ramnath Goenka award and he had also been honoured with Laadli award for his reportage on cervical cancer deaths in India. He also received the WASH award for his work on water-related issues. Ray was working as Asia Editor with Central European News.
An alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and The Wharton School, Ray was known for his investigation on the 2011 coal scam and the irregularities in the deal between the Airports Authority of India and the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited for lease of land.