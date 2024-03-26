Veteran journalist Shantanu Guha Ray passes away

Shantanu Guha Ray, a veteran journalist who was a regular contributor to NDTV, passed away. An award-winning jounalist, Ray wrote extensively across business, sports and human interest, during his 25-year long career. Ray had won Ramnath Goenka award and he had also been honoured with Laadli award for his reportage on cervical cancer deaths in India. He also received the WASH award for his work on water-related issues. Ray was working as Asia Editor with Central European News.