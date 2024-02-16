Gaurav Gokhale to become head of special projects - digital, at JioCinema

Gaurav Gokhale has been appointed by Viacom18 as head of special projects / strategy initiatives - digital. His responsibilities will include handling strategic initiatives for JioCinema.
Gokhale, who made the announcement of his move on LinkedIn, began his career at Tata Consultancy and went on to work across Arthur D Little, The Boston Consulting Group and Nimbus Communications.
At Endemol Shine India, Gokhale built a strong team of fiction and non-fiction professionals across creative, commercial and production functions.
He diversified and scaled up the finite fiction business for Endemol India, and produced shows like Aarya, Bombay Begums, Trial by Fire, Toothpari for some of the biggest OTT platforms in the country.