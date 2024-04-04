comScore            

      Vineet Singh joins Pocket FM as VP - branding and communications

      In this role, Singh will spearhead the brand marketing, communications and creative charter, and will work closely with Rohan Nayak.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 6:10 PM
      A graduate from ICFAI School, Vineet has contributed to companies like BYJU’S, Embassy Group, WeWork, Google and many more.

      Audio Series platform Pocket FM has announced the appointment of Vineet Singh as Vice President - Branding and Communications.

      Singh joins Pocket FM with diverse experience, having previously served at BYJU’S where he was heading the brand, marketing and creative strategy and was working closely with the founder’s office.

      Vineet Singh stated, "Pocket FM’s commitment to innovation and delivering top-quality audio series is inspiring.This marks an exciting moment for us as audio series emerge as a disruptive force in the entertainment landscape. I am eager to contribute to their culture of creativity and be part of this exciting journey.

      At Pocket FM, his responsibilities include overseeing brand marketing and communications initiatives across key global markets to further strengthen Pocket FM's brand image in the entertainment space. He will also play a crucial role in driving influencer partnerships and brand collaboration, with a focus on elevating Pocket FM as a leading entertainment brand, globally.

      Rohan Nayak, Co-founder and CEO at Pocket FM, commented on the appointment "We are delighted to welcome Vineet to our leadership. His proven track record in brand marketing and communications, coupled with his strategic vision, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach globally. With Pocket FM expanding its global footprints, we are confident that Vineet's leadership will play a pivotal role in solidifying our position as a leading entertainment platform on a global scale"

      A graduate from ICFAI School, Vineet has contributed to companies like BYJU’S, Embassy Group, WeWork, Google and many more.


      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 6:10 PM

