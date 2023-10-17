comScore

Virgin Atlantic promotes Shivani Singh Deo to country manager - India

Prior to this, Shivani Singh Deo was manager - marketing and communications at Virgin Atlantic.

By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2023 8:54 AM
Shivani Singh Deo began her career at LinOpinion and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, Wizcraft International Entertainment, Victorinox India.

British airline brand Virgin Atlantic has roped in Shivani Singh Deo as country manager for India. In her new role, Rao will lead commercial strategy in India, as the brand continues to expand its fold in the country with the launch of a daily service from London Heathrow to Bengaluru. This will be starting from 31st March, 2024.

Prior to this, Shivani Singh Deo was manager - marketing and communications at Virgin Atlantic. She was responsible for the implementation and delivery of annual marketing strategy across ATL & BTL platforms, collaborating with codeshare partner airlines to define and deliver strategy for incremental revenue. This was followed by identifying, partnering and building relationships with closed user groups in Delhi, Mumbai and offline markets to generate incremental revenue for the business.

Deo began her career at LinOpinion and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, Wizcraft International Entertainment, Victorinox India.


