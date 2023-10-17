Visionary marketers must recognize an idea, appreciate it and back it to the hilt: Navin Talreja, The Womb

“Visionary marketers don't get caught up in analysis paralysis. They do look at data, they do look at research, but they don't solely base their decision making on that kind of information,” said Navin Talreja, founding Partner, The Womb. He added, “They also rely a lot on their own experience and gut and their belief in something and that’s what drives these marketers and their marketing decisions forward.”

After the super success of YoungGuns, Storyboard18 and Network18 Group are launching The Visionaries. The three-city initiative will bring the focus on Visionaries from the world of brands and the commendable work they have been doing in establishing their organisations as leaders.

The Visionaries is an initiative that recognises the leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing, and advertising. The marquee evening will take place at The Oberoi, Gurugram, on 27th October.

Ahead of the Visionaries celebration, we asked advertising industry leaders to share their views on the impact visionary marketers have on brands, people and businesses as well as the necessary qualities a marketer must possess.

Talreja mentioned, “What I’ve noticed having worked with people like Vikram Mehra, Darshan Patel and Harit Nagpal, is that visionary marketers are highly entrepreneurial and extremely opportunistic and I say that in a good way.”

“As a marketer, you need to be able to have the capability to recognize an idea, appreciate it, and most importantly, back it to the hilt. Visionary marketers don't hold back. Once they believe in something, they go for it whole hog. I've seen many campaigns, many brands, many marketing ideas where you wish, if only they’d stayed a longer, if only they'd put in a little more money, this would have worked. But for various reasons, either they get nervous or are looking for overnight results. And those don't come through and these marketers back off. But the ones that are good believe in the idea and have a strong courage of conviction behind what they are thinking, then they're not holding back and they are patient,” he further added.

Talreja also shared what he thinks is the impact a visionary marketer has on brands, businesses, people and culture.