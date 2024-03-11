comScore            

VML appoints Havas India's Jaibeer Ahmad as managing partner - north

Previously, Jaibeer Ahmad led Havas India as chief transformation and growth officer.

Jaibeer Ahmad started his career at Lowe Lintas and Partners as account executive, and went on to work across Ogilvy & Mather, Draft FCB Ulka, Rediffusion Y&R, Samsung Electronics, Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thompson and Cheil Worldwide.

During his stint at Saatchi & Saatchi, he led the Delhi branch of the agency and helped revitalize the business. He helped win six new client and grew the business by more than 400 percent in less than two years. He launched OLX.in with one of the most campaigns in the market in recent times. He won an Effie for Springwel Sleep Exchange and acknowledged as 'Best of Best' Saatchi work globally.


