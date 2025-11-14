Walmart announces leadership overhaul as Doug McMillon steps down; John Furner named new CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Walmart on Friday announced a major leadership transition, confirming that CEO Doug McMillon will retire next year and that company veteran John Furner will take over as the retail giant’s next chief executive.
The change marks one of the most consequential leadership shifts in the global retail sector this year, at a time when companies are grappling with tariff headwinds, uneven consumer spending and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.
Target, for instance, recently appointed insider Michael Fiddelke as its new CEO. Furner, who currently serves as CEO of Walmart U.S., is a three-decade company veteran who began his career as an hourly associate.
Over the years, he has taken on leadership roles across merchandising, operations and sourcing, and also served as president and CEO of Sam’s Club. His deep operational experience and long tenure at the company make him a continuity-driven choice for Walmart’s next phase.
McMillon, who has led the world’s largest retailer since 2014, will step down in January next year but remain employed as an associate through January 31, 2027. His decade-long tenure oversaw Walmart’s aggressive push into e-commerce, international consolidation, and major supply-chain investments.