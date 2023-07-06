Why do brands love Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh turns 38 today. Ageing like a fine wine. We are not just talking about his charm but also about his brand value. His brand value is only going up and as per the ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation’ report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll, Singh was the most valued celebrity for endorsements in 2022, overshadowing even cricketer Virat Kohli. In 2022, his brand value was around $181.7 million.

Some brands like Nutella even went one step ahead and announced a limited-edition Nutella jar featuring Ranveer Singh’s image, which will be available as an online giveaway through engaging digital activities.

Let’s take a look at some of the most popular collaborations that the birthday boy has done!

Nutella: The highlight of this unique initiative is the interactive Augmented Reality (AR) experience that accompanies the limited-edition Nutella jar. Enclosed within the hamper box, the Nutella jar proudly displays a collectible label showcasing Ranveer Singh. But that’s not all – the box itself is an AR trigger designed to unveil an exclusive AR avatar of Ranveer Singh delivering a special birthday message.

Makemytrip: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were roped in to become the brand ambassadors of the online travel company. Singh has appeared in various television commercials which have gotten lot of of attention from the masses. Given the brand’s younger target audience, Singh’s youthful vibe and charisma has been able to reinforce Makemytrip’s appeal.

Lloyd: Havell’s brand Lloyd roped in both Ranveer Singh and his partner Deepika Padukone to endorse the brand. Given the duo’s massive following and brand appeal, Lloyd featured both the stars in its ads which had witty banter between the couple.

Rupa Frontline: Yeh Style Ka Mamla Hai campaign by Rupa Frontline showcased Ranveer Singh employing his wits against a chess grandmaster and enhancing the brand’s appeal through his charming antics.

Star Sports: Star Sports leveraged Singh’s popularity and his love for sports by partnering with him. Considering Star Sports’ agenda to make India a sporting nation by instilling passion for sports and attracting fandom, Singh was an ideal choice given his talent in attracting a varied audience cohort.

Pepsi: Shut the noise around and rise up, says Ranveer Singh in this stylish and cool ad created by Pepsi. Both Ranveer and Pepsi sough to empower the youth through this campaign by showcasing celebration of true self without looking for society’s validation.