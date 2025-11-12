WPP appoints Elav Horwitz as Chief Innovation Officer

WPP announced the appointment of Elav Horwitz as its first Chief Innovation Officer, a new role created to solidify its leadership in applied AI and deliver groundbreaking technology-driven solutions for clients.

In this new position, Horwitz will be responsible for connecting WPP’s partners with the company’s creative and strategic talent. Her remit will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and agile innovation to drive applied AI and client transformation, and to redefine how clients engage with commerce, create compelling content and shape culture, highlighted company in its statement.

In her new role, Horwitz will continue to report to WPP Chief Technology Officer Stephan Pretorius.

Horwitz also serves as an advisor to Spotify and Meta Creative Councils, and she’s a founding member of the leadership community Chief.

Her appointment as Chief Innovation Officer underscores WPP's continued investment in technology and data and follows a series of recent hires including Daniel Barak as WPP's first Global Creative and Innovation Lead, Sarah Salter as VP of Global Partnerships & AI Innovation and Mathieu Albrand as Director of AI Strategy and Innovation. The expanded team will continue to work closely with Elav and Stephan to drive WPP's innovation agenda forward.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at WPP, and Elav’s promotion to Chief Innovation Officer together with the world-class team she is assembling underscores our commitment to actively shape the future of our industry,” said Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer of WPP.

He added, “She will be instrumental in ensuring our company remains at the center of technology-driven innovation, translating the power of applied AI into concrete solutions that drive material business impact for our clients.”

“Never before has the need for innovation and agility been more critical than in our AI era,” Horwitz, said. “We must show our teams, clients and the entire industry what's possible by uniting the best talents, capabilities, partners and a forward-thinking mindset, enabling us to deliver results in a matter of hours and make the future both tangible and democratised.”

“As we rewrite the marketing playbook for the AI era, we’re thrilled to have Elav lead our innovation agenda,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP.

She added, “This appointment underscores our investment to embed innovation into the core of everything we do, ensuring our clients benefit from the most advanced and effective solutions."

With Horwitz’s new remit, WPP's innovation team will focus on three interconnected pillars to deliver transformative client outcomes:

Innovative talent: building on WPP’s existing talent pool, including its network of over 50 emerging creative technologists from its Creative Tech Apprenticeship programme, Horwitz’s team will leverage this creative task force to deploy rapid prototyping, experimentation and AI-powered production for brands, connecting Gen Z innovators directly with clients.

Cutting-edge technology models: WPP will deepen client access to advanced AI models and technologies through its strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Roblox, Spotify, Stability AI, TikTok, Universal Music Group, Vercel and more. In addition, WPP will actively collaborate with emerging start-ups at the forefront of AI innovation. Horwitz will continue leading the robust framework for identifying, testing and seamlessly integrating these partner models across WPP. With early access to partner models, WPP is able to create campaign-ready assets for clients in days, achieving up to 70% efficiency gains.