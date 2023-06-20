Wunderman Thompson elevates Vijay Jacob as managing partner - East and South

Wunderman Thompson South Asia has announced the promotion of Vijay Jacob as managing partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India. Prior to taking on his new role, Jacob was the senior vice president and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.

Jacob has a proven track record of handling key businesses and has worked extensively in the South. This includes leadership roles in agencies in Bangalore and Chennai, and partnering with leading clients such as Britannia, ITC Foods, 3M, UB, TVS Motors. He is experienced in FMCG sales & marketing with Eveready.

Shams Jasani, chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, commented, “The South market is very important to us, and Vijay’s appointment comes at a time when we want to spearhead the next phase of growth. We have a very clear focus on new business and key clients including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and driving innovation and growth for our clients and our capabilities. With Vijay’s proven track record of always being able to meet the ever-changing needs of clients and building strong and happy teams, we are convinced that he will be able to drive a positive impact for our clients and their businesses and help fuel our growth ambition.”

Jacob said, “I am looking forward to taking on this new role at Wunderman Thompson India and further pave the way for the organisation to greater success. The South market holds immense potential for delivering transformational work that builds on Wunderman Thompson South Asia’s capabilities in creative, data, tech, and commerce. I look forward to collaborating with our experienced team to deliver tailored solutions to ensure growth for our clients and make the south market the growth engine for our company.”