Wunderman Thompson South Asia CEO, Shamsuddin Jasani quits

Shamsuddin Jasani is stepping down from the role of CEO at Wunderman Thompson South Asia. Jasani is moving on to purse a new opportunity. He joined the agency in 2021. Prior to that, Jasani was group managing director – South Asia, Isobar, and head of Dentsu Creative. He founded Isobar in 2008 and held various roles at Dentsu later.

Over the past two years, Jasani has accelerated the transformation of the agency. Under his leadership the agency won large competitive pitches including Skoda, Vivo, Indigo, Hafele, NPCI, Rupay, Manyavar and Cult Sports, across creative, marTech and commerce.

Jasani reflected on the past two years stating: “It has been an amazing and rewarding two years at Wunderman Thompson and I’m proud of what we have achieved. During my time, we have transformed the company into a partner that provides smart and impactful solutions to crucial business problems - all powered by creative, tech and commerce.”

“As the business continues its evolution, I believe my job is done. I am looking forward to a new and exciting chapter in my life with an amazing opportunity. I thank everyone at Wunderman Thompson - the clients, our partners and specially our team.” Jasani said.

Audrey Kuah, now Joint-CEO of VML APAC commented on Jasani’s exit: “With such a large and diverse market like India, I have seen Shams work diligently to bring the offices and capabilities together. I would like to thank Shams for his dedication to our business and wish him every success in his new endeavors.”