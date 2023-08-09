Xiaomi’s Jaskaran Kapany joins Table Space as CMO

Jaskaran Kapany, the former chief marketing officer (CMO) of Xiaomi India, has joined managed workspace service provider, Table Space. The firm operates around 6 million square feet of custom-built offices for over 250 clients across India.

Kapany's mandate is to strengthen Table Space’s strategy to consolidate its position in the managed workspaces sector and establish it as a strong brand.

“Jaskaran brings with him two decades of robust experience in leading marketing efforts for dominant multi-billion billion dollar companies. We look forward to leveraging his expertise in amplifying the Table Space brand and helping us scale up in a critical juncture of our growth,” says Amit Banerji, CEO, Table Space.

In a career spanning two decades, Kapany has held leadership roles within marketing with leading companies such as smartphone brand Xiaomi; Paytm, mobile commerce company & ICICI Prudential- life insurance player. He has a strong track record of creating category growth platforms and brands focused on driving behaviour change.

On his new role, Kapany says that Table Space has disrupted the managed workspaces and real estate sector in India having managed some of the biggest Fortune 500 clients.

“It is one of the few companies that is focused on a pure play enterprise model and uses ‘Technology’ as a core differentiator to enhance experiences for its clients. I really admire their vision and business model. This is the right time to scale up and strengthen its brand potential and bolster awareness in the sectors it operates in,” he adds.