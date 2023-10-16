YAAP onboards Karan Arora as revenue head

YAAP, a content and influencer marketing company, appointed Karan Arora as the revenue head at its offices in Delhi. Arora has experience in business development, strategy and client servicing.

A former vice president at Korra Worldwide Advertising, Arora founded and oversaw key positions at network agencies including Dentsu Webchutney and Indigo Consulting – a Leo Burnett Company among others.

Talking about his new role at YAAP, Arora said, “YAAP is not your typical digital agency. It is a group of uber-creative and talented marketers driven by the ‘Built for Now’ philosophy that aligns seamlessly with the vision of their partner brands and empowers them to tell their story. I'm thrilled to join YAAP and eager to collaborate with seasoned marketers and creatives to drive brand growth. Led by visionaries like Atul Hegde and Manan Kapoor, YAAP has championed the art of powerful storytelling with data and technology to deliver high-quality digital solutions to brands. Together with the team, I hope to unlock the next chapter of growth for YAAP and its partner brands."

Throughout his career, Arora worked with brands like National Geographic, Amazon Prime Video, Bacardi India, NEXA, Harley Davidson, Bata, Nestle, Dabur, Mamaearth, Yoga Bar, Panasonic, PayTM, and IndusInd Bank, among others. In these roles, he conceptualised and managed numerous digital and brand campaigns.