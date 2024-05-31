Your-Space appoints Kapil Poddar as CFO and Sudhanshu Varma as CBO

your-space, India’s student-housing brand, has appointed Kapil Poddar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Sudhanshu Varma as Chief Business Officer (CBO). These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in the company's journey towards expansion and profitability in the upcoming year.

Sudhanshu Varma brings over 35 years of experience driving revenue and growth with leadership roles at leading education institutions and FMCG brands like Manipal Global Education, Bennett University, Hindustan Unilever, BPL Ltd and more. Sudhanshu will play a pivotal role in expanding your-space's footprint across key markets and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Speaking on the appointment, Sudhanshu said, “With a student population of over 30 million, student housing is a sunrise sector with immense potential. The current generation of students is more demanding of themselves and their surroundings, seeking high standards in their living conditions. Student housing is still largely unorganized and presents a tremendous opportunity to standardize the segment and create a world-class brand. your-space is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation, setting new benchmarks in student accommodation and ensuring students have the best possible environment to thrive in.”

As the newly appointed CFO, Kapil Poddar brings a wealth of expertise in financial management and capital optimization with leadership roles at companies like Reliance Ritu Kumar Pvt Ltd, VLCC, Bharti Infratel and EY. With over two decades of experience, Kapil will spearhead your-space's financial strategies, ensuring sustainable growth and profitability as the company continues its expansion plans.

Kapil said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey. As we embark on the next phase of profitable growth at your-space, we are confident of delivering continuous value creation for all our investors. We are truly on our way to becoming the biggest & most admired student housing company in the country.”