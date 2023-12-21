Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins National Startup Advisory Council

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has joined the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC). NSAC members are founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, persons capable of representing interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations.

Kamath, who is among the 31 members of the Council, will advise the central government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country. They will also facilitate public organizations to assimilate innovation with a view to improving public service delivery; promote creation, protection and commercialization of intellectual property rights; make it easier to start, operate, grow and exit businesses by reducing regulatory compliances and costs; promote ease of access to capital for startups; among other things.

"More Indians today than ever before are aspiring to be entrepreneurs thanks to government initiatives and messaging, the media coverage of the startup ecosystem, founder success stories, and more," the Zerodha chief wrote on X. "The one thing we need to work on as a nation is to unlock domestic capital for startups/MSMEs. Reduce the dependence on foreign capital and get Indians to back Indian startups."

