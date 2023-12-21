comScore

Brand Makers

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins National Startup Advisory Council

Nithin Kamath, who is among the 31 members of the Council, will advise the central government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

By  Storyboard18Dec 21, 2023 10:06 AM
Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins National Startup Advisory Council
"More Indians today than ever before are aspiring to be entrepreneurs thanks to government initiatives and messaging, the media coverage of the startup ecosystem, founder success stories, and more," the Zerodha chief wrote on X.

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has joined the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC). NSAC members are founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, persons capable of representing interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations.

Kamath, who is among the 31 members of the Council, will advise the central government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country. They will also facilitate public organizations to assimilate innovation with a view to improving public service delivery; promote creation, protection and commercialization of intellectual property rights; make it easier to start, operate, grow and exit businesses by reducing regulatory compliances and costs; promote ease of access to capital for startups; among other things.

"More Indians today than ever before are aspiring to be entrepreneurs thanks to government initiatives and messaging, the media coverage of the startup ecosystem, founder success stories, and more," the Zerodha chief wrote on X. "The one thing we need to work on as a nation is to unlock domestic capital for startups/MSMEs. Reduce the dependence on foreign capital and get Indians to back Indian startups."

Some of the other startup founders who are part of the council are Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Urban Company; Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Info Edge, among others.


Tags
First Published on Dec 21, 2023 10:06 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Wellness by Nathan Hill

Bookstrapping: Wellness by Nathan Hill

Brand Makers

Strong fundamentals and adaptability are important for career growth: Sooraj Balakrishnan, Acer

Strong fundamentals and adaptability are important for career growth: Sooraj Balakrishnan, Acer

Brand Makers

Byju's head of marketing and creative strategy, Vineet Singh, quits

Byju's head of marketing and creative strategy, Vineet Singh, quits

Brand Makers

Rohit Malkani and Kartik Smetacek are L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's new chief creative officers

Rohit Malkani and Kartik Smetacek are L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's new chief creative officers

Brand Makers

When Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta’s image featured on a Parle-G biscuit pack

When Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta’s image featured on a Parle-G biscuit pack

Brand Makers

Leadership 101: What bosses at ad agencies shouldn't do

Leadership 101: What bosses at ad agencies shouldn't do

Brand Makers

Castrol India’s Rohit Talwar on marketing and new campaign targeting truck drivers

Castrol India’s Rohit Talwar on marketing and new campaign targeting truck drivers