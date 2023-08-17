comScore

Zoo Media appoints Akhilesh Sabharwal as chief technology officer

Akhilesh Sabharwal will directly report to Suveer Bajaj, the co-founder of Zoo Media.

Aug 17, 2023
Akhilesh Sabharwal has also held key positions at prominent agencies within the WPP network, including Wunderman and Bluehive (Global Team Ford).

Global independent ad network, Zoo Media, has appointed Akhilesh Sabharwal as chief technology officer (CTO). Prior to this, Sabharwal was the senior vice president and head of technology at ibs Fulcro where he played a pivotal role in driving technological innovation and customer engagement. Before that, he held key positions at prominent agencies within the WPP network, including Wunderman and Bluehive (Global Team Ford).

As the new CTO at Zoo Media, Sabharwal will drive the integration of marketing and creative technology, with a strong focus on emerging technologies, in both national and global markets. In this role, he will directly report to Suveer Bajaj, the co-founder of Zoo Media.

"I am excited to join Zoo Media and contribute to the growth and success of our clients through transformative digital experiences," said Sabharwal. "My vision is to lead the agency in delivering an end-to-end Customer Experience by harnessing technologies like AI, machine learning, and omnichannel analytics, enabling us to gain comprehensive data-driven insights into our customers' journeys. Integrating advanced technology and creativity, we will deliver timely, impactful interactions, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner for our clients," he added.

Commenting on the appointment, Bajaj added, “As a future-focused network, Zoo Media is committed to pioneering the upcoming wave of transformative customer experiences with Akhilesh Sabharwal as our newly appointed CTO. His comprehensive knowledge of technology that will define the future will not only strengthen our role as a trustworthy partner for our clients but also our mission to evolve into a marketing technology organization.”


