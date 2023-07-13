Zoo Media appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J as head of sales and partnership

Zoo Media has roped in Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J to lead their head of sales and partnership department.
Armed with an experience of more than 15 years, Gokul started his career at Rediff as senior executive - ad sales. He moved on to hold the role of senior account manager at Sify Technologies, and was the vice president of sales at Rajshri Entertainment. Holding the role of country head - ad sales at 123Greetings, he was also the national sales head of corporate advertising at Sulekha.
Gokul has also held positions like business head - digital media solutions at Percept, was the regional sales head at Cricbuzz and looked after the revenue department as president at Qoruz.