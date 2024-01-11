comScore

Brand Makers

Zoomcar hires Flipkart’s Adarsh Menon as global president

Prior to this, Adarsh Menon worked at Flipkart as senior vice president and head - new businesses (Shopsy | Cleartrip | ReCommerce).

By  Storyboard18Jan 11, 2024 3:09 PM
Zoomcar hires Flipkart’s Adarsh Menon as global president
Adarsh Menon began his career at Hindustan Unilever as area sales and customer manager.

Adarsh Menon, who led Flipkart as as senior vice president and head - new businesses (Shopsy | Cleartrip | ReCommerce), has joined Zoomcar as global president. In his new role, Menon will look into growth, operations, and customer experience at Zoomcar.

Menon began his career at Hindustan Unilever as area sales and customer manager.

It was reported recently that Flipkart would trim down its workforce which would see its total team size come down by five percent to seven percent. To put a control on costs, Flipkart froze fresh hiring in 2023. During 2022-2023, Flipkart had plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO), but as reports suggest, they are on hold.


Tags
First Published on Jan 11, 2024 3:09 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

L’Oreal wants to be the beauty advisor to India: Aseem Kaushik

L’Oreal wants to be the beauty advisor to India: Aseem Kaushik

Brand Makers

SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform

Brand Makers

Philips is a self-care brand that travels with consumers in their life journey: Deepali Agarwal

Philips is a self-care brand that travels with consumers in their life journey: Deepali Agarwal

Brand Makers

Anita Nayyar moves on from Patanjali Ayurved

Anita Nayyar moves on from Patanjali Ayurved

Brand Makers

Crocs India appoints Priyanka Biisht as director - marketing

Crocs India appoints Priyanka Biisht as director - marketing

Brand Makers

Babita Baruah to take charge as VML India CEO

Babita Baruah to take charge as VML India CEO

Brand Makers

Wunderman Thompson South Asia CEO, Shamsuddin Jasani quits

Wunderman Thompson South Asia CEO, Shamsuddin Jasani quits