Zoomcar hires Flipkart’s Adarsh Menon as global president

Adarsh Menon, who led Flipkart as as senior vice president and head - new businesses (Shopsy | Cleartrip | ReCommerce), has joined Zoomcar as global president. In his new role, Menon will look into growth, operations, and customer experience at Zoomcar.

It was reported recently that Flipkart would trim down its workforce which would see its total team size come down by five percent to seven percent. To put a control on costs, Flipkart froze fresh hiring in 2023. During 2022-2023, Flipkart had plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO), but as reports suggest, they are on hold.