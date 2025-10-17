Ahead of Dhanteras, Malabar Gold continues to face boycott calls over Pakistani influencer collaboration

Ahead of Dhanteras, Kerala-based jewellery major Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to be swirled into controversy after social media users called for a boycott of the brand over its alleged collaboration with Pakistani influencer Alishba Khalid, who had previously made anti-India remarks.

The backlash first erupted after netizens pointed to Khalid’s past comments mocking India’s Operation Sindoor- a counter strike against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack- calling it a “cowardly act.” The issue has now gained traction on the eve of Dhanteras, a period when gold purchases peak, putting the brand under intense scrutiny at a crucial business time.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds reportedly told media that Khalid’s association was a one-off instance and not part of any official campaign. Malabar reportedly maintained that the influencer’s engagement occurred much before the Pahalgam attack and that the company was unaware of her Pakistani origin or political statements at the time.

Malabar Gold, which operates over 330 stores globally, had engaged JAB Studios, a London-based agency, to coordinate local social media promotion for its new showroom in Birmingham. Khalid was among several influencers onboarded by the agency for the event recently.

However, after Khalid’s earlier posts came to light, the brand faced widespread backlash on social media, with many users accusing it of being insensitive to national sentiment. A social media user, Vijay Patel, on September 10, highlighted this, adding that Malabar Gold is collaborating with Pakistani influencers who have an anti-India stance, adding, “This is not acceptable at any cost".

Following which, the company moved the Bombay High Court and secured an ad-interim relief against what it described as a malicious online campaign. The Bombay HC had then granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of the jewellery brand, directing several social media platforms, including Meta, X and Google, to take down 442 URLs containing content related to the dispute. The court also directed the platforms to remove any misleading or defamatory content if it is up again.

The controversy resurfaced when Vijay Patel, in an October 15 post, claimed that Malabar was trying to take legal action against him and pleaded for “urgent support”. He claimed that the company wants to send him to jail for exposing collaboration with a Pakistani influencer.

URGENT SUPPORT NEEDED.



So MP Ahammed Owned Malabar Gold wants to send me to jail for exposing their Pakistani influencer collaboration, who has mocked our operation Sindoor.



I am willing to go to jail for the pride of our Army.



You can’t silence me just because you have the… pic.twitter.com/hCJqKCwZJa — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) October 15, 2025