Ahead of IPO, Meesho renames entity to Meesho Pvt Ltd

Ahead of the IPO, e-commerce platform Meesho has received a green light from the board to change its legal name. The board has approved renaming the entity from “Fashnear Technologies Private Limited” to “Meesho Private Limited".

The company has sought approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to change its name, according to media reports.

Post the redomiciling exercise, the Bengaluru-based company's name will become Meesho Pvt Ltd.

According to the Registrar of Companies filing, "The proposed name change ensures that corporate identity and brand identity are fully aligned, eliminating any inconsistency in public perception".

The RoC added that the change in the entity's name will enhance brand recall, stakeholder trust, and overall business positioning.

Recently, IPO-bound quick commerce platform Zepto also changed the name of its parent company from Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited to Zepto Private Limited.

Before the IPO, Swiggy also changed its name from Bundl Technologies to Swiggy Pvt Ltd. Zomato also changed its corporate name to Eternal Limited, although it clarified that the brand and app identity remained unchanged.

Urban Company changed its name from UrbanClap Technologies and Shiprocket was earlier known as Bigfoot Retail.

Meesho is reportedly preparing for a $1 billion IPO and has shortlisted Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and Citi as its IPO advisers so far. Discussions are underway to include JP Morgan in the syndicate. Last month, Messho released its annual report in which the company mentioned it generated positive free cash flow of Rs 197 crore in nine-month ended in 2024.