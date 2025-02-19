            

Airbnb bookings from India for Chiang Mai jump by 40%

Millennials and Gen Z from India are adding Chiang Mai to their bucket list and driving travel interest accounting for almost 90 percent of Chiang Mai Airbnb bookings in the first three quarters of 2024.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2025 3:33 PM
Airbnb bookings from India for Chiang Mai jump by 40%
Airbnb created “Airbnb’s eGuide to Chiang Mai”, offering an insider’s perspective on one of Thailand’s most vibrant destinations. (Image Source: Expedia)

Famed for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, creative communities and serene retreats, Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai is a favourite destination for travellers seeking adventure and relaxation.

Airbnb data shows a surge in Chiang Mai’s popularity, with nights booked by Indian guests increasing by almost 40 percent year on year during the first three quarters of 2024. And, millennials and Gen Z from India are adding Chiang Mai to their bucket list and driving travel interest accounting for almost 90 percent of Chiang Mai Airbnb bookings in the first three quarters of 2024.

Airbnb created “Airbnb’s eGuide to Chiang Mai”, offering an insider’s perspective on one of Thailand’s most vibrant destinations.

Airbnb boasts a variety of unique and high quality stays, suitable for all kinds of travelers,, stated the company in a statement. Here are eight Airbnb stays to whet every palate.

images.storyboard18.com

Villa 1968

This stylish 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms private villa located in the heart of Nimman Road comes complete with a spacious living area, dining room, kitchen, and private pool with sunbeds.

images.storyboard18.com

Urban Private Pool Villa

This modern, spacious two-storey villa is designed for comfort and relaxation and features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, two fully equipped kitchens and an expansive backyard.

images.storyboard18.com

Tropical Private Pool Villa

Ideal for larger groups with 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

images.storyboard18.com

Stay @ Na Maeping Private House by the Ping River

Nestled on the banks of the Ping River, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home has a fully equipped kitchen with washing machine and all the essentials.

images.storyboard18.com

Tammey House Nimman

Located in the heart of the Nimman neighbourhood, this home features three bedrooms and three private bathrooms with a spacious common area. The house, powered by sustainable solar energy, is decorated in a mix of comfort and style with an indoor garden and smart TVs.

images.storyboard18.com

Phi Private Villa: Luxury Thai Riverview & Pool

This large villa by the Ping River blends traditional Thai charm with luxury. It features four king-size ensuite bedrooms, a 12-meter saltwater pool, private dining, a shared kitchen, and a pavilion with river views.

images.storyboard18.com

Villa Vale - Luxury Mountain Retreat

Featuring seven bedrooms, eight private bathrooms, and two separate buildings, it offers an expanse of space and privacy.

images.storyboard18.com

Zenzen Luxury Pool Villa

Just 900 meters from Central Festival Chiang Mai, this getaway features two separate houses, two private pools, and space for up to 13 guests.


Tags
First Published on Feb 19, 2025 3:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Tata Sons disappointed with BigBasket's growth, seeks fresh investment: Report

Tata Sons disappointed with BigBasket's growth, seeks fresh investment: Report

Brand Marketing

OYO's European holiday homes brand DanCenter makes India debut

OYO's European holiday homes brand DanCenter makes India debut

Brand Marketing

Pocket Entertainment introduces AI-first comics platform Pocket Toons

Pocket Entertainment introduces AI-first comics platform Pocket Toons

Brand Marketing

Woman alleges Zomato ‘scammed’ her 3 times by repeatedly missing items from orders

Woman alleges Zomato ‘scammed’ her 3 times by repeatedly missing items from orders

Brand Marketing

Campa Cola secures co-presenting sponsorship for IPL 2025: Report

Campa Cola secures co-presenting sponsorship for IPL 2025: Report

Brand Marketing

'EaseMyTrip to reduce dependence on air ticketing biz, sets sights on hotels', says MD Prashant Pitti

'EaseMyTrip to reduce dependence on air ticketing biz, sets sights on hotels', says MD Prashant Pitti

How it Works

Sirona founders buy back wellness brand from Good Glamm Group

Sirona founders buy back wellness brand from Good Glamm Group