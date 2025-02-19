Airbnb bookings from India for Chiang Mai jump by 40%

Famed for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, creative communities and serene retreats, Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai is a favourite destination for travellers seeking adventure and relaxation.

Airbnb data shows a surge in Chiang Mai’s popularity, with nights booked by Indian guests increasing by almost 40 percent year on year during the first three quarters of 2024. And, millennials and Gen Z from India are adding Chiang Mai to their bucket list and driving travel interest accounting for almost 90 percent of Chiang Mai Airbnb bookings in the first three quarters of 2024.

Airbnb created “Airbnb’s eGuide to Chiang Mai”, offering an insider’s perspective on one of Thailand’s most vibrant destinations.

Airbnb boasts a variety of unique and high quality stays, suitable for all kinds of travelers,, stated the company in a statement. Here are eight Airbnb stays to whet every palate.

Villa 1968

This stylish 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms private villa located in the heart of Nimman Road comes complete with a spacious living area, dining room, kitchen, and private pool with sunbeds.

Urban Private Pool Villa

This modern, spacious two-storey villa is designed for comfort and relaxation and features 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, two fully equipped kitchens and an expansive backyard.

Tropical Private Pool Villa

Ideal for larger groups with 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

Stay @ Na Maeping Private House by the Ping River

Nestled on the banks of the Ping River, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home has a fully equipped kitchen with washing machine and all the essentials.

Tammey House Nimman

Located in the heart of the Nimman neighbourhood, this home features three bedrooms and three private bathrooms with a spacious common area. The house, powered by sustainable solar energy, is decorated in a mix of comfort and style with an indoor garden and smart TVs.

Phi Private Villa: Luxury Thai Riverview & Pool

This large villa by the Ping River blends traditional Thai charm with luxury. It features four king-size ensuite bedrooms, a 12-meter saltwater pool, private dining, a shared kitchen, and a pavilion with river views.

Villa Vale - Luxury Mountain Retreat

Featuring seven bedrooms, eight private bathrooms, and two separate buildings, it offers an expanse of space and privacy.

Zenzen Luxury Pool Villa