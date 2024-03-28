Amazon loses EU court fight; Company needs to comply with EU platform rules on online advertising

Amazon must comply with EU platform rules that require the company to set up a public ad repository, pending the outcome of a substantive appeal of its designation by the EU executive under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a statement on March 27.

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which kicked in last year, Amazon was designated as a very large online platform subject to tough rules to tackle illegal and harmful content on its platform, Reuters reported.

The report states that Amazon challenged a DSA requirement to make publicly available a repository containing detailed information on its online advertising and also asked for an interim measure until the court rules on the case.