      Amazon loses EU court fight; Company needs to comply with EU platform rules on online advertising

      Amazon lost its fight to suspend a requirement regarding its online advertising under EU tech rules.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 28, 2024 9:14 AM
      Amazon must comply with EU platform rules that require the company to set up a public ad repository, pending the outcome of a substantive appeal of its designation by the EU executive under the Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a statement on March 27.

      Under the Digital Services Act (DSA) which kicked in last year, Amazon was designated as a very large online platform subject to tough rules to tackle illegal and harmful content on its platform, Reuters reported.

      The report states that Amazon challenged a DSA requirement to make publicly available a repository containing detailed information on its online advertising and also asked for an interim measure until the court rules on the case.

      A lower tribunal in September agreed to its request for an interim measure to suspend the contested obligation, which prompted the European Commission to turn to Europe's top court. The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) set aside the suspension order and dismissed Amazon's application for an interim measure.


      First Published on Mar 28, 2024 9:14 AM

