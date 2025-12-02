Amazon races to 300 dark stores as quick-commerce battle heats up

Amazon Now currently offers delivery of essential items within minutes, a complete grocery range and around 40,000 additional items within hours.

Amazon is dramatically ramping up its quick-commerce operations in India, announcing plans to open two new dark stores every day under its Amazon Now service, with the aim of surpassing 300 micro-fulfilment centres by the end of the year, as per a report by PTI.

The e-commerce giant currently operates an estimated 250 such centres, and is now sharpening its focus on deeper penetration across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai—markets where rivals Flipkart and incumbent players Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart already have a strong foothold.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, in a statement that they are excited to see customer response to Amazon Now and have accelerated our expansion plans. They will end the year at well over 300 micro-fulfilment centres and are not slowing down—opening two such centres a day across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

Kumar added that the expansion underscores Amazon’s intent to serve more neighbourhoods with the level of speed and assortment the brand is known for. He said that this rapid scale-up reflects their commitment to serving more neighbourhoods with the speed and selection customers expect from Amazon—from essentials in minutes through Amazon Now and a broader selection with deliveries in a few hours, the same day or next day.

Amazon Now currently offers delivery of essential items within minutes, a complete grocery range and around 40,000 additional items within hours. Over one million products are available for same-day delivery, with a further four million deliverable the next day.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 11:11 AM