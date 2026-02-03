Amid Disney’s CEO transition, parks face international slowdown, experiences unit soars

Walt Disney signaled fresh challenges in its US theme parks, reporting a decline in international visitors at a time when global travel trends appear to be shifting away from the United States.

The update came just as the company moves closer to naming a successor to outgoing Chief Executive Bob Iger, who is set to step down later this year.

Disney said its parks were facing “headwinds” among international tourists, without specifying a cause. The announcement sent company shares down nearly 5% on Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston noted that foreign travel to the US has weakened and that the company is focusing promotions on domestic audiences due to having “less visibility” into global travel trends.

The weakness mirrors a broader pattern: the United States saw a 6% drop in foreign visitors in 2025, even as global tourism spending rose 6.7%, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. Concerns around US immigration policies have pushed travellers toward destinations like Spain, France and Japan.

A brand still driven by its physical experiences

For Disney, the experiences division continues to define the brand’s cultural and commercial identity. Parks, cruises and merchandise brought in $10 billion in revenue in the December quarter and delivered nearly three-quarters of the company’s operating profit. In a year when international travellers have pulled back from U.S. destinations, domestic visitors and strong consumer spending have kept the Disney brand visible, high-engagement and deeply experiential.

This also explains why the experiences unit’s performance has become central to conversations around Disney’s future leadership. Industry watchers believe Josh D'Amaro, who leads the division, is the top contender to succeed Bob Iger, Reuters reported. His stewardship of parks and experiences has delivered consistency at a time when entertainment trends are shifting rapidly.

Entertainment struggles under heavy marketing slate

Disney’s entertainment arm, home to its film studios, TV networks and streaming, saw operating profit fall 35%, weighed down by the heavy marketing spend behind major releases including “Zootopia 2” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Even so, the studio continues to command cultural dominance. Two global blockbusters in a single quarter underscore that Disney remains one of the few brands capable of anchoring mass theatrical turnout, even with rising promotional costs.

The company has also stopped reporting revenue and income for its traditional TV channels, saying the metric is “no longer relevant” as audiences flow across platforms. It’s another sign of the brand repositioning itself away from legacy broadcast dependency and toward a more flexible distribution identity.

The brief standoff with YouTube TV, which caused millions of subscribers to temporarily lose access to ESPN and other Disney networks, also highlighted the brand’s negotiating power, and the cost of disruption. The fallout shaved $110 million off its sports division for the quarter.

Even as travel patterns shift and entertainment economics evolve, Disney is leaning on the reliability of its experiences business and the cultural weight of its franchises. Iger said he is preparing the company for a leader who will not “preserve the status quo” but instead find new ways to grow the brand.

First Published on February 3, 2026, 18:38:04 IST