Amul faces backlash over alleged violation of infant nutrition law

Amul has come under fire from public health advocates following the launch of what it described as the country’s “first liquid infant formula". As per the media reports, activists allege the product’s unveiling flouts the Infant Milk Substitutes (IMS) Act, which strictly regulates how breastmilk substitutes are marketed and promoted.

The controversy erupted after media coverage of the product emphasised its ease of use and suitability for working mothers, framing it as a convenient alternative to breastfeeding. Critics argue this kind of language implicitly promotes the product, a move they claim is in direct violation of Section 3(c) of the IMS Act, which bans any form of promotion of infant milk substitutes for children under two years of age.

Activists have also objected to visual elements on the product packaging. A teddy bear graphic featured on the label, they argue, contravenes the IMS Act’s provisions against using illustrations or designs that enhance appeal or drive sales of infant foods.

The activists have filed formal complaints with key regulatory and welfare bodies, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health, FSSAI and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), calling for a detailed investigation into Amul’s launch strategy and packaging design.

Read More: Vadilal appoints Shiv Shivakumar as Chairman of the Board

They have also demanded immediate withdrawal of promotional visuals such as the teddy bear; media reporting guidelines to prevent non-compliant promotion of infant nutrition products; and stricter enforcement of the IMS Act to deter future violations.